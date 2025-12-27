Abhayrab Controversy: Clarifying the Counterfeit Vaccine Concerns

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has stepped forward to address growing concerns over an advisory issued by Australia concerning its rabies vaccine, Abhayrab. The advisory in question arises from a packaging anomaly in a specific batch identified in early 2025.

Concerned about potential public panic, IIL urged Australian authorities to reconsider their guidance, which advised travelers who received the vaccine in India to restart their vaccination regimen. The controversy centers around Batch No. KA24014, manufactured in March 2024, as the first incident of its kind in IIL's history.

Reassuring consumers, IIL emphasized that all vaccines are thoroughly tested and released through proper channels, asserting the isolated nature of the incident. With 210 million doses administered since 2000, the company is urging for calm and trust in the safety of its products.

