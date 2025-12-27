Left Menu

Abhayrab Controversy: Clarifying the Counterfeit Vaccine Concerns

Indian Immunologicals Limited clarifies concerns about a counterfeit batch of its rabies vaccine, Abhayrab, following an advisory by Australia. The issue involves a specific batch from 2024, with no broader risk identified. IIL urges a review of the advisory to prevent public mistrust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:35 IST
  • India

Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL) has stepped forward to address growing concerns over an advisory issued by Australia concerning its rabies vaccine, Abhayrab. The advisory in question arises from a packaging anomaly in a specific batch identified in early 2025.

Concerned about potential public panic, IIL urged Australian authorities to reconsider their guidance, which advised travelers who received the vaccine in India to restart their vaccination regimen. The controversy centers around Batch No. KA24014, manufactured in March 2024, as the first incident of its kind in IIL's history.

Reassuring consumers, IIL emphasized that all vaccines are thoroughly tested and released through proper channels, asserting the isolated nature of the incident. With 210 million doses administered since 2000, the company is urging for calm and trust in the safety of its products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

