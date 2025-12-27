Trinamool MP Accuses Election Commission of Voter Harassment in Bengal

Trinamool Congress MP Kakali Ghosh Dastidar has levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission, claiming that the body is harassing voters, including her own family, after they were called for hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

According to Dastidar, notices were received by her two sons, both doctors, her elderly mother, and younger sister, despite being long-time voters. She expressed disbelief over the omission of her family members from the draft electoral roll.

The Election Commission clarified that voters aged 85 and above would receive home visits instead of attending hearings at centers, as a large number of voters await resolution of their 'unmapped' status in the state's electoral roll revision process.