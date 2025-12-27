Left Menu

Historic Ashes Victory: England Triumphs at MCG After 18-Match Drought

England broke an 18-match winless streak in Australia by defeating the home team by four wickets in the Ashes Test at Melbourne. England had previously lost the first three tests in the series, allowing Australia to retain the Ashes. This win comes as a boost ahead of the final test in Sydney.

Updated: 27-12-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:37 IST
  • Australia

In an emphatic turn of events, England has ended an 18-match losing streak in Australia, securing a memorable four-wicket victory in the Ashes Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The win marks a significant comeback for England, who had ceded the first three tests, granting Australia retention of the Ashes in a rapid 11-day stretch between Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide.

The match concluded in just two days, mirroring Australia's swift victory in Perth, a rare occurrence in Ashes history. The last instance of multiple two-day tests within the same series dates back to 129 years ago. England captain Ben Stokes lauded his team's courage and determination, as they chased down the target of 175, reaching 178-6, to the delight of the dedicated "Barmy Army" fanbase.

England's bowling, led by Josh Tongue's impressive 5-45, was instrumental in dismantling Australia's batting, with the hosts dismissed for 132 in their second innings. Cricket Australia's CEO, Todd Greenberg, acknowledged the commercial repercussions of brief test matches, signalling a potential shift in wicket preparation strategies to accommodate more enduring contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

