Kyiv Shivers: Thousands Without Heat After Russian Strike
A recent Russian strike has left over 2,600 residential buildings in Kyiv without heat, affecting the city's coping mechanism as temperatures remain at freezing point. The attack also resulted in power loss for 320,000 households in the surrounding Kyiv region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:39 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A Russian attack has plunged Kyiv into a deep freeze, leaving over 2,600 residential buildings, 187 nurseries, and 138 schools without heat, as reported by city officials on Saturday.
Saturday morning's temperatures in Ukraine's capital lingered around the freezing mark of 0 degrees Celsius (32 Fahrenheit), exacerbating the situation.
In the Kyiv region, which surrounds but does not include the capital, authorities reported that 320,000 households were left without power following the attack, heightening the urgency of the crisis.

