Former Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen members now working for Al-Qaeda in Assam: Police

In a major breakthrough following the arrest of four persons linked with Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Assam police on Tuesday said that the former Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Neo JMB members are now working for AQIS to establish its network in the state. "Out of the four arrested persons, Sadeq Ali was earlier associated with JMB and Neo JMB and for the last two years working for AQIS and radicalising youths including Jakibul Ali (who was also arrested by police) and others," said a senior official of Assam police.

The police also informed that the accused conducted several meetings in Nalbari, Barpeta districts and some parts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) this year and indoctrinated many youths to join the Bangladesh-based terror organisation. "Sadeq Ali was arrested from Dongar Gaon Anchalik Madrassa under Tamulpur police station," police added.

Four persons were arrested by Nalbari Police and Tamulpur Police in connection with involvement in Jihadi activities on October 17.The arrested accused were identified as Md. Habel Ali, 26, and Abu Raihan, 26, both hail from the Ghograpar area of the Nalbari district, informed the officials. "In connection with Ghograpar police station Case number 163/22, U/S- 120(B)/ 121/121(A)/122 IPC , R/W-Sec -10/13 UA(P) Act, Nalbari district police arrested two persons identified as Md Habel Ali (26 years old) and Abu Raihan (26 years old). Today police produced them before the court," Superintendent of Police (Nalbari), Pabindra Kumar Nath said on Monday. The top police official further said, during interrogation, Md Habel Ali confessed that he indoctrinated a few people to join AQIS and ABT.

"Our investigation is on and few other people are currently under police radar," the police official added. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the police for the "commendable job" and said that the government is determined to "root out jihadi elements" from the state.

"We're determined to root out jihadi elements from Assam. @TamulpurPolice has done a commendable job in nabbing 2 persons -- Sadeq Ali & Jakibul Ali -- who lured youth to join B'desh-based terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team affiliated to al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS)," Sarma tweeted. "Arrest of Sadeq Ali is a significant achievement since he had been radicalising youth including Jakibul Ali for past 2 years. He was also associated with JMB & Neo-JMB. Meanwhile, Ghagrapar Police (Nalbari Dist) too arrested 2 persons -- Habel Ali & Abu Raihan -- in a similar case," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier, Assam Police had arrested 38 persons linked with AQIS/ABT from different parts of the state. (ANI)

