Jihadis across border supporting SP, Congress: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that jihadis across the border are supporting the Samajwadi Party and the Congress who are appealing for vote jihad here.Addressing an election rally hear in support of BJP candidates in Bansgaon and Deoria Lok Sabha seats, the prime minister alleged that the INDIA bloc does not want to take the country forward, but back by several decades.Their agenda is not the development of India, Modi said.In Pakistan, duas prayers are being made for the INDI alliance of Samajwadi Party and Congress.

PTI | Deoria | Updated: 26-05-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2024 16:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that ''jihadis'' across the border are supporting the Samajwadi Party and the Congress who are appealing for ''vote jihad'' here.

Addressing an election rally hear in support of BJP candidates in Bansgaon and Deoria Lok Sabha seats, the prime minister alleged that the INDIA bloc does not want to take the country forward, but back by several decades.

''Their agenda is not the development of India,'' Modi said.

''In Pakistan, 'duas' (prayers) are being made for the INDI alliance of Samajwadi Party and Congress. Jihadis across the border are supporting them. The SP and Congress are making an appeal for 'vote jihad' here,'' said the prime minister in an apparent reference to a remark by an INDIA bloc candidate.

Hitting out at the opposition, Modi claimed the ''INDI jamaat'' has been abusing him for his opposition to reservation on the basis of religion.

He also alleged that the Congress ''created roadblocks for countries that wanted to purchase BrahMos missiles''.

The Bansgaon parliamentary constituency comprises assembly segments that fall under Deoria as well as Gorakhpur districts while Deoria Lok Sabha constituency includes parts of Kushinagar and Deoria districts.

