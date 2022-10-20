Left Menu

'Karnataka Ratna' to be presented posthumously to Kannada actor Puneet Raj: Bommai

'Karnataka Ratna', the highest civilian award of the Government of Karnataka, will be presented posthumously to noted Kannada actor, Puneet Raj Kumar in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 1.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-10-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 23:40 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
'Karnataka Ratna', the highest civilian award of the Government of Karnataka, will be presented posthumously to noted Kannada actor, Puneet Raj Kumar in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 1. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that eight persons have been honoured with this award, but it had not been given to anybody since 2009. The decision was made at a meeting with the Ministers, senior officials and family members of Puneet Raj Kumar. The CM said this award is given in recognition of the contribution of Puneet Raj Kumar to the Kannada cinema, Kannada language and culture.

"Puneet Raj Kumar is a real Karnataka Ratna as he has remained in the hearts of people permanently through his achievements during his life. He must always be the source of inspiration for youths always and for this purpose, this award will be given to him posthumously," said the chief minister. The award presentation will take place on the grand stairs of Vidhana Soudha on November 1 at 5 pm. The function will be attended by noted litterateurs, film personalities, MLAs' and achievers.

On being asked about the demand from Puneet's fans to hold functions on a big scale to pay tributes to the late actor, Bommai said after the November 1 function, three more positions will be held in different parts of Bengaluru in a ten-days program. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

