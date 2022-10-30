Left Menu

National Unity Day: CM Dhami flags off Dehradun Marathon themed "Run For Unity"

Dehradun Marathon was organized on the occassion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday, known as National Unity Day along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to realize the dream of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

ANI | Updated: 30-10-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 13:22 IST
National Unity Day: CM Dhami flags off Dehradun Marathon themed "Run For Unity"
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami at the marathon. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off and then also took part in Dehradun Marathon 2022 organised by Uttarakhand Police on Sunday. The founder of Hans Foundation, Mata Mangala was also present on the occasion.

Dehradun Marathon was organized on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday, known as National Unity Day along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to realize the dream of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat and Uttarakhand Chief Minister's campaign to make Devbhoomi drug free by 2025. The theme for Dehradun Marathon was RUN FOR UNITY and RUN AGAINST DRUGS.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhami said, "Today we resolve to make the state drug-free by 2025. We resolve to create awareness about the ill effects of drugs among all, especially the youth." Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will visit Kevadia, Gujrat, on Sunday to pay homage to the Iron man of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 147th birth anniversary.

Post that he will be participating in the Ekta Diwas Parade and will interact with Officer Trainees belonging to various Civil Services undergoing the Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' is being celebrated across the country on Sunday on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day marking the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
3
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three Forks

NASA's Perseverance rover to establish first sample depot at Mars' Three For...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022