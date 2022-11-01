Bengaluru: AAP activists protest as potholes claim two lives

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists on Monday staged a massive protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the death of two youths because of potholes in Attur Layout and Rajanukunte. The AAP workers, planning to start the procession from there and lock the BBMP office, were stopped and arrested by the police midway.

"People dying due to potholes in Bengaluru are not just victims. It is a state-sponsored massacre. The shameless government, which is not capable of closing the potholes, is committing crimes by killing innocent lives in this manner," AAP's Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari said. He said that the government has decided to cheat the voters by closing potholes with shoddy work only when it's a few days before the model code of conduct comes into force for the BBMP elections.

"Accidents due to potholes have become common in Bengaluru. There are 3-4 deaths every month because of this. The chief minister who roams in zero traffic corridors and the ministers and MLAs who are always in the car do not understand the difficulties of the bikers," he said. Dasari further added that the government delays the release of funds for the road works if the contractors do not agree to pay the required commission. The state has never seen such a money-hungry government before.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai he said, "CM Basavaraj Bommai thinks that people will vote for BJP even if the potholes are closed on the polling day. But the people should wake up and teach a lesson to the corrupt BJP in the coming elections. Every accident caused due to potholes should motivate people to vote against the BJP," adding, "People should always remember that people who pay various kinds of taxes have full right to get a good road and question the government for lowering the dignity of Bengaluru for making bad roads. AAP leaders Suresh Rathod, Jagadish V Sadam, Suhasini, Usha Mohan, Anjana Gowda, Bhanuprakash, Vishwanath, Mahesh Babu and others participated in the protest. (ANI)

