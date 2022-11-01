Traffic congestion expected with Rahul Gandhi to hoist national flag at Charminar, Hyderabad

Left Menu

The padayatra passes through Hussainialam, Charminar, Madina, Afzalgunj, MJ Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally, Public Garden, Assembly, Ravindra Bharathi, RBI, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Thalli, NTR Garden, Indira Gandhi Statue

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, AV Ranganath, there will be traffic restrictions in place in view of the Congress Party's Rahul Gandhi-led "Bharat Jodo Yatra" on November 1 from 6 am to 10 am at the Tondupalli - Shamshabad-ORR - Aramgarh- National Police Acadamy -Hasannagar stretch and from 3 pm to 9 pm from Charminar to Necklace Road. As per the Hyderabad traffic police statement, the padayatra would pass through Hussainialam, Charminar, Madina, Afzalgunj, MJ Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally, Public Garden, Assembly, Ravindra Bharathi, RBI, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Thalli, NTR Garden, Indira Gandhi Statue and IMAX Circle/Necklace Rotary. This would result in traffic congestion on the above routes.

Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to visit the Charminar where he is expected to hoist the national flag. As a result, huge traffic congestion is expected from 3 pm to 9 pm on November 1, from Charminar to Necklace Road. The padayatra will be for 4 to 5 hours. Regarding emergency services, Hyderabad traffic will facilitate ambulances, especially those coming to Osmania general hospital or other hospitals. Such an ambulance can contact the police control room and the traffic control room will facilitate the hospital.

The traffic police have advised the general public to use Metro/MMTS or use Outer Ring Road to reach their destinations. All citizens are requested to take note of the above diversions and traffic congestion points and take alternate routes to reach their destinations. (ANI)

