Dhami's surprise inspection of a hospital in Haldwani

The Chief Minister visited the wards of the hospital in Halwani and inquired about the patients admitted and their families.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 12:17 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 12:17 IST
CM Dhami during hospital inspection. Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made a surprise inspection of Sushila Tiwari Medical College in Haldwani today. The Chief Minister visited the wards of the hospital and inquired about the patients admitted and their families.

He also went to the OPD of the hospital and saw the arrangements and got to know about the patients. The Chief Minister has given instructions to the college administration to further improve the arrangements and cleanliness of the medical college.

A day before (Sunday), while campaigning in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP's star campaigner Dhami, said that a newly developed India is being made under PM Modi's leadership. "Under PM Modi's leadership, a newly developed India is being made. Today India has the power to show direction to the world. Development works are happening in Himachal Pradesh. PM Modi has a special attachment to hilly states, " said Uttarakhand CM. (ANI)

