EU to help Ukrainian energy sector targeted by Russian attacks

The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine's energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 01-11-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 18:18 IST
Kadri Simson Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine's energy sector, which has been harmed by weeks of Russian attacks, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv on Tuesday. "I am in Kyiv today to help scale up support to the Ukraine energy sector," she said in a tweet. "I have witnessed the scale of destruction in Ukraine first hand & am making all efforts to increase financial, technical & practical help."

Simson called Russia's attacks "a cruel & inhumane tactic to cause human suffering as the winter is approaching". The additional help will have to come from EU institutions, member states, international partners and private donors, she said.

The Commissioner travelled to Kyiv following weeks of Russian attacks that focused on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, in particular power stations. Simson plans to meet Ukrainian authorities and energy companies to talk about how the EU, international partners and the private sector can help.

She will also discuss the situation at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, security of supply and the future reconstruction of the energy system.

