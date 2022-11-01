Saudi ACWA Power signs MoU for 10 GW wind project in Egypt
Saudi ACWA Power Company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian New and Renewable Energy Authority and the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company to build a 10 gigawatt (GW) wind energy project in Egypt, the Saudi Energy Ministry said on Tuesday.
Egypt's Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.
