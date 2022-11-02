Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow announces wider evacuations

Russia ordered civilians to leave a swathe of Ukraine along the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, a major extension of an evacuation order that Kyiv says amounts to the forced depopulation of occupied territory. FIGHTING

* Just north of the Russian-held southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, Russia launched four missiles into the port city of Mykolaiv overnight, demolishing half an apartment building. Reuters saw rescue workers recover the body of an elderly woman from the rubble. * Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukrainian energy facilities including hydroelectric power stations on Monday, causing blackouts, mobile phone outages and reductions in water supplies.

* Explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in a fresh wave of attacks that Prime Minister Shmyhal said targeted 10 Ukrainian regions and damaged 18 mostly energy-related facilities. * Russia has completed the partial military mobilisation announced in September, the Defence Ministry said. But the Kremlin later said President Vladimir Putin would not issue a new decree formally ending the mobilisation. That has raised concern it could be restarted without notice.

* Missile debris landed in the northern Moldovan village of Naslavcea after a Russian fusillade was intercepted by air defences in Ukraine, Moldova's Interior Ministry said. TRADE

* Three outbound vessels left Ukrainian ports by midday on Tuesday under the Black Sea grain export deal, the United Nations-led coordination centre said, the second day of sailings after Russia suspended participation in the initiative. * The move has raised fears that a global food crisis could return, though so far a Russian blockade has not been reimposed.

* But Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said later on Tuesday he believed the U.N.-brokered deal would continue, after two phone calls in as many days with his Russian counterpart. "There is progress in this direction," Akar said in a statement. * Earlier, delegations from Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed not to plan any movement of vessels on Wednesday, the U.N. secretariat at the joint coordination centre said.

* Putin told Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call that Moscow could consider resuming the deal only after completion of an investigation into drone attacks on the Crimean naval port of Sevastopol. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country would continue exporting grain from its Black Sea ports because the shipments offered stability to world food markets.

DIPLOMACY * Britain warned Putin of severe consequences if Moscow uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

* The European Union is exploring ways to increase help for Ukraine's energy sector after "cruel and inhumane" Russian attacks that have caused widespread power cuts, EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said during a visit to Kyiv. PUTIN ALLY PRAISES ZELENSKIY

* Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close ally of Putin and the founder of the Wagner private military group, has praised Ukraine's Zelenskiy as a strong and confident leader who should not be underestimated. KHERSON

* The streets and boulevards of the Russian-held port of Kherson in southern Ukraine are virtually empty. Many shops and businesses have been closed and, at a jetty on the banks of the Dnipro River, a handful of people board a ferry to leave. Evacuations have picked up as Ukrainian forces have advanced to the north and east of the strategic city. QUOTES

"Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians." - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter. (Compiled by Stephen Coates and Mark Heinrich)

