UP's new township policy will be special for investors, says CM Yogi

Demand for affordable housing for low and middle-income groups is highest in the urban areas of the state, in which the private sector has an important role to play. In such a situation, a viable new township policy should be formulated according to the needs of the state to encourage planned urban development through private capital investment.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level meeting with the departmental officers regarding the new township policy of the state on Tuesday. In the meeting, the Chief Minister gave guidelines regarding the finalisation of the new policy. Addressing the meeting, he said that the availability of housing and allied infrastructure facilities is essential for the planned and sustainable development of cities.

"Planned urbanisation has increased rapidly in the state in the last five and a half years. This should be further encouraged keeping in view the future needs," he said. He further added that the demand for affordable housing for low and middle-income groups is highest in the urban areas of the state, in which the private sector has an important role to play. In such a situation, a viable new township policy should be formulated according to the needs of the state to encourage planned urban development through private capital investment.

"Land is the first requirement for housing construction. The process of land mobilisation needs to be simplified for easy availability of land to investors. The process of land-use change should be further simplified. Considering the past experiences, there should be a single window system for various approvals/no-objections," he said. Highlighting the importance of optimum utilisation of land, he said that 'Vertical Development' should be given priority, adding, "The minimum area of the township should be fixed at 25 acres. In the project of more than 50 acres, there should be a provision for the requirement of experienced lead members in the real estate".

He stressed that along with the approval of the project, the deadline for completion should also be fixed. At the time of inception of the plan, there should be a clear provision regarding the minimum land of the total project area. "Along with the approval of the project, the deadline for completion should also be fixed. At the time of inception of the plan, there should be a clear provision regarding the minimum land of the total project area," he said.

He further added that the Industrial Development Authorities have done commendable work in the field of infrastructure development. "Development authorities should try to improve their working style by taking inspiration from them. Immediate recruitment should be made on all the vacant posts in the three development authorities of Gautam Budh Nagar," he added. (ANI)

