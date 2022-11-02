Odisha gets 16 child-friendly police stations

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday declared 16 child-friendly police stations and a Sampark Help Desk. He also said that 18 more child-friendly police stations will start functioning soon in the state. The child-friendly facilities have been set up at the CAW&CWs in Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur, Padmapur in Bargarh, Jajpur Road, Jharsuguda, Nayagarh, Aska, Soro, Bhawanipatna Sadar, Rairangpur, Deogarh, Rourkela sector 19, Dhenkanal town, Keonjhar town, Nalco in Angul and Binika police stations of the state, informed officials.

Speaking to ANI, IPS ADG CAW&CW Rekha Lohani, informed that child-friendly police stations in the state have been developed with a view to providing a child-friendly atmosphere. "The 16 Police Stations in different districts with child-friendly amenities and ambience have their interiors painted to attract the children and are equipped with soft toys, a library having animated storybooks, swings for children, washrooms, separate breastfeeding corner for lactating mothers, recreation means like TV etc," She said.

Rekha Lohani further added that while one child-friendly unit has been opened at the crime against women and children wing (CAW&CW) police station in the capital city, 15 other districts have one such facility each. "The main objective of the initiative is to make minors more comfortable while lodging complaints with police without fear. Such measures are aimed at easing the fear and mental pressure of children visiting the police stations, seeking justice," she said.

Further ADG Rekha Lohani informed that the Sampark Help Desk has been initiated with technical collaboration from UNICEF with the objective of addressing the issues of gender violence by providing psychosocial support to the victim of sexual violence who face tremendous trauma post the incident. "Connecting the victim to various support agencies in the district like DCPU, DSWO, CWC, Childline, One Stop Centres, and district mental health professionals etc, empowering the victims by informing them of their rights and entitlements in their journey to secure justice. Referrals and follow-up action While enumerating the success stories of Sampark Help Desk during the trial run period," she said.

Rekha Lohani informed that State Government has already approved its short-term augmentation and scaling-up of its capacity to cater to the requirements of these vulnerable sections of society. The audio-visuals developed to create awareness in communities on child protection and mental health issues were also displayed on the occasion. (ANI)

