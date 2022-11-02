Left Menu

UP: Constable found dead in Gorakhpur

Police constable found dead after falling from the roof of Rajghat police station.

02-11-2022
ADG Gorakhpur Zone Akhil Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A police constable was found dead on Tuesday morning after he fell from the roof of Rajghat police station, informed officials. The deceased has been identified as constable Abhishek Singh.

"Today around 6 am, the cook at the police station saw our constable Abhishek Singh lying on the ground. The constable was declared brought dead at the hospital," said ADG Gorakhpur Zone Akhil Kumar. Prima facie it appears that the constable has fallen from the roof, informed police officials.

"Investigation is on," said Akhil Kumar. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

