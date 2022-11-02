UP: Constable found dead in Gorakhpur

A police constable was found dead on Tuesday morning after he fell from the roof of Rajghat police station, informed officials. The deceased has been identified as constable Abhishek Singh.

"Today around 6 am, the cook at the police station saw our constable Abhishek Singh lying on the ground. The constable was declared brought dead at the hospital," said ADG Gorakhpur Zone Akhil Kumar. Prima facie it appears that the constable has fallen from the roof, informed police officials.

"Investigation is on," said Akhil Kumar. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

