Novo Nordisk to increase manufacturing capacity of weight-loss drugs

"As we look to launch future products, obviously we will take into consideration more of a 'pull' than a 'push' commercial strategy. And that links into how we scale capacity for that," Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told journalists in a call on nine-month results. "We see this pull nature in the market for anti-obesity medicine, which is fantastic because we have the broadest portfolio in the industry to do that," he added.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 02-11-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 13:53 IST
Novo Nordisk to increase manufacturing capacity of weight-loss drugs
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The company is in a drawn-out production revamp after a contractor filling Wegovy injection pens ran into problems late last year.

"We see this pull nature in the market for anti-obesity medicine, which is fantastic because we have the broadest portfolio in the industry to do that," he added. The company is in a drawn-out production revamp after a contractor filling Wegovy injection pens ran into problems late last year.

