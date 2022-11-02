Novo Nordisk to increase manufacturing capacity of weight-loss drugs

Novo Nordisk said it will boost manufacturing capacity for future obesity drug launches and worry less about marketing and advertising after a bungled market introduction of its Wegovy injection last year. "As we look to launch future products, obviously we will take into consideration more of a 'pull' than a 'push' commercial strategy. And that links into how we scale capacity for that," Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen told journalists in a call on nine-month results.

"We see this pull nature in the market for anti-obesity medicine, which is fantastic because we have the broadest portfolio in the industry to do that," he added. The company is in a drawn-out production revamp after a contractor filling Wegovy injection pens ran into problems late last year.

