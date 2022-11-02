Left Menu

Russia can't block world's food, U.S. envoy to UN says

Updated: 02-11-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 17:24 IST
Russia can't block world's food, U.S. envoy to UN says
Linda Thomas-Greenfield Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia cannot stand in the way of global food production, Washington's ambassador to the United Nations said on Wednesday as Moscow said it would return to an UN-brokered deal allowing Ukraine grain exports.

"They can't stand in the way of feeding the entire world." U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN in an interview, adding that she was "delighted" to hear about Russia's return to the agreement and that Moscow clearly had been "convinced" they needed to resume participation.

