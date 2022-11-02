Uganda says first oil in April 2025, eyes China for pipeline funding
Uganda aims to start commercially pumping its oil reserves in April 2025, with China being considered as a potential source of funds to develop an export pipeline, Uganda's energy minister said on Tuesday.
Although Ugandan officials have previously mentioned 2025 as the year for commencement of production, it is the first time they are being specific on the month. "I hope that by April 2025 we shall see the first oil," Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu said at a conference in Abu Dhabi.
