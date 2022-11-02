Exxon's French Fos-Sur-Mer oil refinery to restart by end of week

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 02-11-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 19:51 IST
The restart of Exxon Mobil's 140,000-bpd Fos-Sur-Mer oil refinery in France should be completed by the end of the week, a company spokesperson told Reuters in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The refinery restart, due after weeks-long strike action ended in mid-October, had been delayed by a few days, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson did not specify the cause of the delay.

A fire occurred at the refinery last week, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

