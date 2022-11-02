Left Menu

Jharkhand CM to attend special Assembly Session on Nov 11

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren will attend the special session of the state Assembly on November 11, a state spokesperson said.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 20:53 IST
Hemant Soren. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren will attend the special session of the state Assembly on November 11, a state spokesperson said. The government will try to pass locality bill in the special session, he added.

The locality bill (Sathniyta Vidheyak) will be based on the survey conducted in 1932 or prior to th at, he added. The state cabinet meeting will be held on November 10, a day before the special session of the state Assembly. The cabinet meeting will be charied by the CM, he added.

The spokesperson of the state government stated this while issuing on Wednesday the CM's programmes from November 2 to 15. As per the programme, Hemant Soren will participate in "Aapki Yojna, Aapki Sarkar, Aake Dwar' programme at Sahebganj on November 2. (ANI)

