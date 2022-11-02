Left Menu

Sad to know about Ela Bhatt’s death: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed grief on the death of womens rights activist Ela Bhatt and said her quiet but dogged spirit of activism will be sorely missed.Bhatt, 89, a Padma Bhushan recipient, died in Ahmedabad earlier in the day due to age-related issues.

02-11-2022
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed grief on the death of women's rights activist Ela Bhatt and said her quiet but dogged spirit of activism will be sorely missed.

Bhatt, 89, a Padma Bhushan recipient, died in Ahmedabad earlier in the day due to age-related issues. ''Sad to know about Elaben Bhatt’s death. Gandhian to the core, she helped countless women win economic independence. Her successful experiments in organizing them have great lessons for the whole world. Her quiet but dogged spirit of activism will be sorely missed,'' Murmu tweeted.

