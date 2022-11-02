Sad to know about Ela Bhatt’s death: President Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed grief on the death of womens rights activist Ela Bhatt and said her quiet but dogged spirit of activism will be sorely missed.Bhatt, 89, a Padma Bhushan recipient, died in Ahmedabad earlier in the day due to age-related issues.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed grief on the death of women's rights activist Ela Bhatt and said her quiet but dogged spirit of activism will be sorely missed.
Bhatt, 89, a Padma Bhushan recipient, died in Ahmedabad earlier in the day due to age-related issues. ''Sad to know about Elaben Bhatt’s death. Gandhian to the core, she helped countless women win economic independence. Her successful experiments in organizing them have great lessons for the whole world. Her quiet but dogged spirit of activism will be sorely missed,'' Murmu tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Padma Bhushan
- Elaben Bhatt
- Ela Bhatt
- Ahmedabad
- Gandhian
- Droupadi Murmu
- Murmu
ALSO READ
Agreement signed for Ahmedabad metro Phase-II backed by French Development Agency's financing
Fire in Ahmedabad 'chawl' due to crackers causes explosions in 5 gas cylinders; no casualty
Women's rights activist Ela Bhatt passes away, say her associates.
Morbi tragedy effect: Hourly cap on number of persons imposed on Ahmedabad's iconic Atal Bridge
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge condole Ela Bhatt's death