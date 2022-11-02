Left Menu

Three LeT terrorists including Pakistani terrorist neutralised in J-K's Awantipora

A suspicious vehicle was observed approaching a check post established by security forces in J-K's Khandipora. On being intercepted, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and tried to escape.

Three LeT terrorists including Pakistani terrorist neutralised in J-K's Awantipora
In a joint operation, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police neutralised three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Awantipora. According to the Ministry of Defence, Jammu and Kashmir Police had specific inputs about the likely movement of three terrorists in a vehicle in the general area Khandipora, Awantipora. Accordingly, the Indian Army and JK Police established a joint Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) on Tuesday evening.

At around 7:15 PM, a suspicious vehicle was observed approaching the check post. On being intercepted, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire and tried to escape, said the Ministry of Defence statement. The joint team then retaliated with precise fire which resulted in the neutralisation of one terrorist, while the other two fled into the adjoining fields under cover of darkness. Security forces continued to engage the fleeing terrorists and the area was cordoned off. In the ensuing firefight, both terrorists were neutralized by the security forces.

Two AK series rifles, one pistol and other warlike stores have been recovered from the encounter site. According to JK Police, all three terrorists belonged to LeT and have been identified as Ali alias Mubassir, a resident of Pakistan and Mukhtar Ahmed Bhat and Saqlain Mushtaq, both residents of Pulwama. (ANI)

