Air quality panel reviews implementation of Graded Response Action Plan Stage III in Delhi-NCR

This is in continuation of the Tuesday review meeting with Delhi officials for taking stock of the status of implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) in addition to actions under Stage I and Stage II.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 23:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday held a meeting with implementing agencies and bodies of the NCR districts of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. This is in continuation of the Tuesday review meeting with Delhi officials for taking stock of the status of implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) in addition to actions under Stage I and Stage II.

The meeting emphasised that the NCR districts should enhance implementation of Stage I, II and III under GRAP with stringent actions, including heavy penalties against gross defaulters flouting the statutory directions of the Commission. The review meeting was primarily focused on enhancing water sprinklers including use of fire tenders, round-the-clock mechanical sweeping of roads, augmentation and increased utilisation of smog guns at construction and demolition (C and D) sites, effective waste management, improved vigilance against waste burning and strict penal actions, ensuring use of only approved cleaner fuels in industries.

It also includes enforcing ban on mining activities, issuance of challans against vehicles running without pollution under control (PUC), stringent actions against dust generating activities and drive against the use of coal in tandoors. "A positive impact and improvement is likely to be seen in the air quality of NCR in the coming days because of effective steps and stringent actions taken under GRAP," said VK Soni, member of the GRAP Sub-Committee, Delhi. (ANI)

