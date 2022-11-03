One road to be named Ladli Laxmi Path in every district: MP CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the tradition of naming roads after great personalities is old and today, for the first time in the country, a road is being named after daughters. "The road from Bharat Mata Crossroads to Polytechnic Square in Bhopal, which is known as Smart City Road, will now be known as Ladli Laxmi Path," Chouhan said.

Chouhan made the remark while addressing the 'Ladli Laxmi Path' dedication programme at Bharat Mata Chouraha, Bhopal on Wednesday. CM Chouhan said, "There is no other honour greater than the honour of daughters. We have decided that 'Ladli Laxmi Path' will be developed in all 52 districts of the state. Information related to women's empowerment, and schemes run for the welfare and advancement of girls and women will be displayed on both sides of these paths. This will make women and society aware". Chouhan said that the implementation of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana was the most important work of his life.

Besides, in the series of programs of Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, the second day was dedicated to Ladli Laxmi. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan planted saplings along with Ladli Laxmis in Ladli Laxmi Vatika developed behind Tatya Tope Nagar Stadium in Bhopal. He said that in this sequence, Ladli Laxmi Vatikas are being developed in all the districts of the state. Chouhan said, "Our government has decided to develop 'Ek Park Ladli Laxmi Betiyon Ke Naam' in every district. Planting trees is like planting life, the saplings planted by daughters will grow with time and will contribute to life in various forms. Human life should also be as useful as a tree. We should work for the progress of the state and the country and bring hope and happiness in the lives of the people, only then our life will be fruitful".

CM Chouhan has assured the parents of Ladli Laxmis that the state government stands with them at every step in bringing up their daughters and moving forward. CM Chouhan planted hybrid mango saplings along with Ladli Laxmis in Ladli Laxmi Vatika located in Smart City Garden. As many as151 saplings were planted in the Vatika. Ladli Laxmis who have taken admission to the college participated in the plantation on the occasion. (ANI)

