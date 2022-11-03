Mamata Banerjee urges PM Modi to exempt customs duty on 'Gobindobhog' rice export

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to issue necessary instructions for extending an exemption of the customs duty on export to the premium aromatic variety 'Gobindobhog' rice at the earliest. In a letter to PM Modi, Banerjee said that the Gobindobhog rice variety is very popular particularly for offering to the Almighty throughout the country and also abroad, especially in Europe and gulf countries and enjoys good demand.

"Pure Gobindobhog rice is grown in a few districts of West Bengal and it has been awarded Geographic identification on October 24, 2017. It fetches a much higher price than the MSP for rice. In our efforts since 2011 to enhance the income of our farmers, we have been promoting the production of this premium variety Gobindobhog in suitable areas substituting coarse grain rice," the WB CM said in a letter. She said that along with the extension of production in areas suitable for this premium variety of Gobindobhog rice, "we have also been encouraging its export to create sustained demand abroad for this premium variety."

The Chief Minister said that Gobindobhog rice is demanded in other countries including in the gulf region like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and others. "Unfortunately, the Government of India has imposed a 20 per cent Customs Duty on rice vide notification no. 49/2022 dated September 8, 2022. As a result of which the export business of the premium Gobindobhog variety, developed through years of efforts, has been 'badly affected with a negative impact on the demand and domestic price of the paddy and hence on the income of farmers," said Banerjee.

She said that as Basmati has been exempted from the 20 per cent customs duty in a similar manner Gobindobhog rice should also be exempted from the 20 per cent customs duty "It is appreciated that Basmati, another popular high-value aromatic rice variety has been exempted from the 20 per cent Customs Duty. It is, therefore, requested on the same logic by which Basmat' has been exempted, the premium aromatic variety Gobindobhog rice should also be exempted from such 20 per cent Customs Duty on export at an early date to avoid loss of business and depriving benefit to our farmers," the Chief Minister said.

"May I request you Sir, to kindly issue necessary instructions for extending a similar exemption of the duty on export to the premium aromatic variety 'Gobindobhog' rice at the earliest," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)