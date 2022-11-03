West Bengal: Jagadhatri Puja is in full swing in Chandannagar

Jagadhatri Puja is in full swing in Chandannagar city in the Hooghly district of West Bengal. After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first time Chandannagar is back to its old ways.

Chandannagar takes the top spot when it comes to light decorations for a festival. Jagadhatri Maa is worshipped in many areas of Kolkata, but the biggest celebration of this festival is seen in Chandannagar. Special pujas are performed here for four days.

The Chandannagar Puja pandal is decorated with amazing lights, designs and decorations. The lighting here is the centre of attraction. The idol of Goddess Jagaddhatri is made on the basis of the culture of ancient times.

A theme-based puja pandal has also been built in Chandannagar. This time Helapukur Sarbojanin Puja Committee, Baghbazar Sarbojanin, Tematha Sarbojanin Jagadhatri Puja Samity has become the center of attraction in Jagadhatri Puja this year.

Helapukur Sarbojanin Puja Committee of Chandannagar entered its 53rd year. This year its theme is 3D Alpana. The idol is decorated with approximately 30 Kg of gold ornaments. "Chandannagar is famous for its Puja. The Jagaddhatri Puja is held one month after the Durga Puja. Helapukur Sarbojanin Puja Committee organises Jagaddhatri Puja every year since 1970. Our Committee entered its 53rd year. This year the theme of our pandal is 3D Alpana. The Goddess has been designed with uniformity of the Alpana. The colour of the idol is something different from the traditional one because it is similar to the Alpana. The idol is decorated with over 30 Kg of gold ornaments and its height is 20 feet. People from all across the country are coming here," said Kanahi Ghosal, Member, Helapukur Puja Committee Chandannagar.

This time Burj Khalifa lighting pandal has also been built in Chandannagar. Baghbazar Sarbojanin is one of the oldest pujas Puja Committee of Chandannagar.

This worship committee is entering its 188th year in 2022. This time the tallest idol has been made by the Bagbazar Sarabjanin Puja Committee. The height of the idol is 34 feet. Mohanlal Sengupta acting president Baghbazar Sarbojanin Puja Committee, Chandannagar said, "The height is our idol is 34 feet. The cost for the preparation of idol is approximately 2 lakh and it is made in 20 days. It is a handmade idol. Gold and silver ornaments have been used to decorate the idol."

While the Tematha Sarbojanin is entering its 78th year and this it has made the idol of 32 feet. This year the Jagadhatri Puja began on November 2. The rituals of the festival are observed for four days.

The festival is dedicated to Goddess Jagaddhatri who is an incarnation of Goddess Durga. Jagaddhatri Puja is also known as Jagdamba Puja or Dhatri Puja. The rituals are very similar to that of Durga Puja.

The four-day festival is celebrated every year in Chandannagar. (ANI)

