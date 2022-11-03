Maha: Woman killed by tiger in Chandrapur

A 55-year-old woman was killed by a tiger on Thursday in Brahmapuri in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest official said.

Jaibai Tondare was engaged in farm work in Torgaon (Buj) village, some 128 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the incident took place in the afternoon, he said.

''A spot inspection was done and the kin of the deceased has been given Rs 20,000 as initial compensation,'' Chief Conservator of Forests Prakash Lonkar said.

This is the third death in tiger attacks since last month, another official pointed out.

