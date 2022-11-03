Left Menu

Maha: Woman killed by tiger in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 03-11-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:05 IST
A 55-year-old woman was killed by a tiger on Thursday in Brahmapuri in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest official said.

Jaibai Tondare was engaged in farm work in Torgaon (Buj) village, some 128 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the incident took place in the afternoon, he said.

''A spot inspection was done and the kin of the deceased has been given Rs 20,000 as initial compensation,'' Chief Conservator of Forests Prakash Lonkar said.

This is the third death in tiger attacks since last month, another official pointed out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

