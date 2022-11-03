Maha: Woman killed by tiger in Chandrapur
PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 03-11-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 17:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A 55-year-old woman was killed by a tiger on Thursday in Brahmapuri in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, a forest official said.
Jaibai Tondare was engaged in farm work in Torgaon (Buj) village, some 128 kilometres from the district headquarters, when the incident took place in the afternoon, he said.
''A spot inspection was done and the kin of the deceased has been given Rs 20,000 as initial compensation,'' Chief Conservator of Forests Prakash Lonkar said.
This is the third death in tiger attacks since last month, another official pointed out.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Brahmapuri
- Torgaon
- Chandrapur district
- Jaibai Tondare
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates CGHS Wellness Centres in Karnataka's Mysuru and Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Maharashtra ATS arrests 4 PFI activists from Raigad district
Maharashtra ATS arrests PFI members in Panvel, probe underway
Diadem Miss and Mrs. Maharashtra held at St. Andrews Auditorium, Bandra
Maharashtra: Four PFI members arrested in Panvel