IAEA says no sign of 'dirty bomb' work at sites inspected in Ukraine

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday it had found no sign of undeclared nuclear activity at three sites in Ukraine that it inspected at Kyiv's request, in response to Russian allegations that work was being done on a "dirty bomb".

"Our technical and scientific evaluation of the results we have so far did not show any sign of undeclared nuclear activities and materials at these three locations," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding that environmental samples taken would be analyzed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)