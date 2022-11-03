Left Menu

Parliamentary committees play key role in guiding government policies: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday interacted with Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee. Birla spoke about the important role played by Parliamentary Committees which function above partisan political differences.

Parliamentary committees play key role in guiding government policies: Lok Sabha Speaker
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacting with Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy at Parliament House Complex . Image Credit: ANI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla interacted with the members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy at Parliament House Complex on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that parliamentary committees play a key role in guiding government policies, and in long term, policy formation.

Birla spoke about the important role played by parliamentary committees which function above partisan political differences. On the importance of the energy sector, Birla observed that this sector requires a global perspective with an eye towards energy efficiency and sustainability.

He appreciated the work of the Committee towards ensuring executive accountability with respect to production, distribution, pricing and reliability of energy resources across all sectors of the economy. He praised the members for their valuable suggestions based on grassroots experiences and study visits to important institutions as well as feedback from constituents.

Birla also urged the officials from various ministries to ensure that inputs received from Members of Parliament are given due importance as energy is part of the concurrent list and states are closely linked to end users of energy resources especially electricity. Emphasizing the need for India to reach its targets of renewable energy, Birla said that energy is a long-term policy area that impacts everyone.

He added that it is imperative that clean and green energy derived from renewable sources fulfils most of the country's energy needs in the coming future. According to Lok Sabha Secretariat, Birla also assured the members of the committee that efforts are underway to ensure high-quality research support for them. He hoped that such steps would go a long way towards improving the quality of committee reports and its recommendations. Birla added that better coordination among members and officials will lead to more relevant discussions and better results.

Earlier, Chairman of the Committee Jagdambika Pal delivered the welcome address. (ANI)

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

