Vedanta ranks among top 10 global metals and mining companies in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022

Vedanta Ltd, a global diversified natural resources company, has secured a coveted spot among the top 10 global metal and mining companies by ranking1 6th out of 216 companies globally (98th percentile) and 2nd in Asia Pacific by S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022, formerly known as Dow Jones Sustainability Index – DJSI. Vedanta has moved up to the position with a strong 14-point improvement in the sustainability score, from 62 to 76.

Speaking on the development, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director, Vedanta Limited said , ''The upgrade in Vedanta's performance in the DJSI ranking is reflective of the efforts we are making to truly transform the way we do business and integrate sustainability. With focused action plans on decarbonization, water positivity, workplace safety, community welfare and workforce diversity, we are embarking on a transformative journey to emerge as industry leaders in ESG.'' Vedanta has been at the forefront of sustainable practices and is leveraging new technologies to safeguard the environment and communities. The company is putting a comprehensive framework together to become leaders in ESG, thus reflecting their efforts through this ranking.

Vedanta's performance improved in all three dimensions of E, S and G. The sectional scores were: Environment: 83 (+15 from last year); Social: 74 (+18 from last year) and Governance: 72 (+11 from last year).

Vedanta's approach to sustainability spans across critical domains such as Energy and Climate Change Management, Water Management, Biodiversity Management, Air Quality and Emissions control, Health & Safety, Social Impact and Governance, etc. The company's Sustainable Development Reports and TCFD reports encapsulate their sustainability performance year on year.

With more than two decades of experience in ESG rating, DJSI is one of the oldest, trusted and referred ratings. DJSI assessed 216 global metal and mining companies on 120+ indicators across Environment, Social and Governance parameters on public and non-public information. Vedanta's ESG Scorecard on S&P Global: https://www.spglobal.com/esg/scores/results?cid=4354101 ABOUT VEDANTA LIMITED Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa and Namibia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment. Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector. Vedanta is committed to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner and has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net zero operations. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company's flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars, have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, the Vedanta group has pledged Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on social impact programs with a thrust on nutrition, women & child development, healthcare, animal welfare, and grass-root level sports. Vedanta and the group companies have been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and was conferred Frost & Sullivan Sustainability Awards 2020, Golden Peacock Award for excellence in Corporate Governance 2022 and certified as a Great Place to Work 2022. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.vedantalimited.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)