We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5, CM Kejriwal said.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 11:51 IST
Primary schools in Delhi shut from tomorrow till pollution situation improves. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI) Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that primary schools in Delhi will be shut from tomorrow till the pollution situation improves. "We're taking all steps to control the pollution situation. In lieu of that, we're shutting down all primary schools in Delhi from tomorrow... Also shutting down outdoor activities for all classes above class 5," CM Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal was addressing a press conference here with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann. "We're also mulling whether the odd-even scheme for vehicles should be implemented," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi chief minister also said that now was "not the time for blame game and finger pointing". Air Quality in the national capital continued to remain in the "severe" category on Friday, the second straight day.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court today agreed to hear a plea in connection with the Delhi air pollution. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has convened a high-level meeting today to discuss the implementation of curbs on polluting activities under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to shut schools till air quality in the capital improves. The SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) Friday revealed that the stubble-burning contributed 34 per cent in Delhi's PM 2.5 pollution.

The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Friday morning as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city jumped to 472. Noida, which is part of the national capital region, recorded an AQI of 562, and continued to remain in the 'severe' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 539 and continued to remain in the 'severe', as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India. Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 too 500 or above it is considered as severe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

