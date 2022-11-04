Left Menu

Stubble burning not "political issue", states should work towards curbing it: Tomar

Out of which, more than Rs 1,400 crore has been given to Punjab, Rs 900 crore to Haryana, Rs 713 crore to Uttar Pradesh and Rs 6-7 crore to Delhi, he said.Some states, especially Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have done good work and are moving towards a positive direction, he said.At that time, it was said that had decomposer machines been deployed, stubble burning would have been effectively controlled.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 13:48 IST
Stubble burning not "political issue", states should work towards curbing it: Tomar
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday expressed concern over rising incidents of stubble burning in four major north Indian states including Punjab and appealed them to take steps to control it.

The minister said since 2018, the central government has provided funds and machines to the states for the management of stubble burning incidents.

Stubble burning is not a ''political issue'' and the states should work towards curbing it, he said.

The minister said that PUSA decomposer, developed by the agri-research body ICAR, is effective in controlling stubble burning, and appealed to state governments as well as farmers to make use of more such machines.

''Despite providing crores of rupees and 2 lakh machines, stubble burning incidents are rising and it is a cause of concern,'' Tomar said addressing a day-long event on 'Pusa decomposer'.

Since 2018-19, the Central government has provided Rs 3,138 crore to four states -- Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana -- for the management of stubble burning. Out of which, more than Rs 1,400 crore has been given to Punjab, Rs 900 crore to Haryana, Rs 713 crore to Uttar Pradesh and Rs 6-7 crore to Delhi, he said.

Some states, especially Uttar Pradesh and Haryana have done good work and are moving towards a positive direction, he said.

At that time, it was said that had decomposer machines been deployed, stubble burning would have been effectively controlled. Thereafter, about two lakh machines were made available to the states, he said.

These two lakh machines can help to control stubble burning, provided the states are determined, Tomar told reporters on the sidelines of the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022