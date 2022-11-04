Left Menu

Isudan Gadhvi to be AAP's Chief Minister candidate for Gujarat Assembly elections

Aam Aadmi Party announced Isudhan Gadhvi, the party's National Joint General Secretary as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 14:53 IST
Isudan Gadhvi to be AAP's Chief Minister candidate for Gujarat Assembly elections
Gujarat AAP CM candidate Isudhan Gadhvi (Photo:Twitter/Isudan Gadhvi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced Isudan Gadhvi, the party's National Joint General Secretary as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Gadhvi is also a member of AAP's National Executive.

The party made this announcement following a crowdsourcing campaign under which the people of the state could give their opinion on a number and an email id shared by the party until 5 pm, November 3. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had launched the campaign on October 29 asking people whom they wanted as their chief ministerial candidate.

Prior to the Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP had conducted a survey in which Bhagwant Mann had been the clear popular choice. Mann went on to become the chief minister of the state. Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Gujarat.

The elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, which coincides with that of Himachal Pradesh's result date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

