KOLKATA TEA AUCTION COMPARISON

Kolkata, Nov.04(PTI):There was a mixed trend in demand for different categories of teas during Sale-44 which was held on November 2 to November 4, 2022, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association official said here today.

CTC leaf and Dust teas marked a rise in total deamand while Darjeeling Leaf and Orthodox registered a fall in total demand as compared to last auction, he added.

According to CTTA data, a total of 23,83,235 kg of CTC leaf was sold at a reduced average price of Rs.206.41 per kg during this Sale whereas 15,09,983 kg was sold at Rs.221.43 per kg during previous sale i.e. Sale-43.Similarly, 10,17,816 kg of Dust tea was demanded at a reduced average price of Rs.216.70 per kg during Sale-44 as compared to 6,31,626 kg which was claimed at Rs.236.83 per kg during last session.

On the otherhand, the total demand for Orthodox and Darjeeling leaf marked a decline e.g. 12,56,832 kg of Orthodox leaf was claimed at an increased average price of Rs.291.97 per kg whereas 13,33,242 kg was sold at Rs.289.13 per kg during Sale-43. Similarly, a total of 30,073 kg of Darjeeling leaf was demanded at an increased average price of Rs.363.59 per kg as compared to 40,304 kg which was claimed at Rs.300.00 per kg during last auction.

A total of 176 buyers purchased CTC leaf in Sale 44, whereas there were 131 buyers operated during Sale-43, it revealed. In case of Orthodox leaf, Darjeeling leaf and Dust teas, the number of buyers was 112,43 and 88 respectively. During Sale-43, 116 buyers purchased Orthodox leaf, 59 purchased Darjeeling leaf and 62 consumed Dust teas.

