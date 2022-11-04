Kolkata tea auction comparison

Mixed trends in demand were witnessed during the auction held between November 2 and November 4, Calcutta Tea Traders Association official said here on Friday. CTC leaf and Dust teas saw an upward trend in demand while Darjeeling Leaf and Orthodox witnessed the opposite. According to CTTA data, a total 23,83,235 kg of CTC leaf was sold at a reduced average price of Rs 206.41 per kg during Sale-44 whereas 15,09,983 kg was sold at Rs 221.43 per kg in Sale-43. Meanwhile, a total of 10,17,816 kg of Dust teas was demanded at a reduced average price of Rs 216.70 per kg as compared to 6,31,626 kg which was claimed at Rs 236.83 per kg during the previous auction. On the other hand, the total demand for Orthodox and Darjeeling leaf marked a decline. About 12,56,832 kg of Orthodox leaf was claimed at an increased average price of Rs 291.97 per kg whereas 13,33,242 kg was sold at Rs 289.13 per kg during the previous auction. Similarly, 30,073 kg of Darjeeling leaf was demanded at an increased average price of Rs 363.59 per kg as compared to 40,304 kg which was claimed at Rs 300.00 per kg during the last auction.

A total of 176 buyers purchased CTC leaf in Sale 44, whereas there were 131 buyers during Sale-43, it revealed. In case of Orthodox leaf, Darjeeling leaf and Dust teas, the number of buyers was 112, 43 and 88 respectively. During Sale-43, 116 buyers had purchased Orthodox leaf, 59 purchased Darjeeling leaf and 62 consumed Dust teas.

