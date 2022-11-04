Left Menu

Plea in SC against Bombay HC order over guidelines on stray dog feedings

The petitioner has challenged the Bombay High Court order which issued a slew of directions and directed the civic officials and the police to take "stern action" against anyone obstructing them from acting against the menace of stray dogs.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 18:15 IST
Plea in SC against Bombay HC order over guidelines on stray dog feedings
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court against the order of the Bombay High Court issuing guidelines regarding feeding of stray dogs. The plea was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit, who agreed to list the matter next week.

The petitioner has challenged the Bombay High Court order which issued a slew of directions and directed the civic officials and the police to take "stern action" against anyone obstructing them from acting against the menace of stray dogs. The petition has been filed through advocate-on-record Surbhi Kapoor. The petitioner submitted that the directions issued by the High Court are inconsistent with the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1961.

The High Court has passed a blanket direction to the concerned authorities under Section 44 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 to detain all stray community dogs wandering in the public streets. "As far as the direction, in respect of Section 44 of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 are concerned, it is respectfully submitted that The aforesaid provision contemplates issuance of a public notice proclaiming that any stray dog found wandering in the street or in any public place maybe destroyed," read the petition.

"The provision does not contemplate detention of dogs. Subclause (3) of Section 44 provides that a dog which has been detained may be destroyed or sold. A comprehensive reading of Section 44 makes it abundantly clear that the scheme of the said provision is to detain the dogs found to be wandering in the streets or in any public place in contravention of any public notice issued by the competent authority," the petition said. In October, the Bombay High Court's Nagpur Bench ordered those interested in feeding dogs to "formally adopt" them while issuing a slew of directions regarding the feeding of stray dogs. The High Court had issued a slew of directions and directed the civic officials and the police to take "stern action" against anyone obstructing them from acting against the menace of stray dogs. The court has ordered people interested in feeding strays to first formally adopt them and only feed them inside their homes.

The High Court has directed no citizen and no resident of Nagpur and areas surrounding it shall feed or make any attempt to feed the stray dogs in public places, gardens etc and directed the Municipal Commissioner of Nagpur and Municipal Corporation to ensure that no such feeding at any place except own homes of such persons shall be undertaken. The court also directed the Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation to ensure that, no feeding of street dogs takes place at any place except at the own place of the dog feeder or in the dog shelter homes or any other authorised place and to impose an appropriate penalty for any breach of these directions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022