CM Jagan lays foundation stone for Assago Industrial’s ethanol plant

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday laid the foundation stone here for the Rs. 270-crore ethanol-manufacturing plant to be set up by Assago Industrial Private Limited that would provide employment to 300 to 400 people directly and indirectly, 75 of whom would be locals.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the stone-laying function, taking place within six months of his meeting with the Assago promoters, Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani and his son Ashish Gurnani during his visit to Davos, reflects the ease of doing business in Andhra.

The fact that it took only six months from the allotment of land to granting all necessary permissions to the stage of laying foundation stone shows the commitment of the State to develop industries. Nothing else is required to say, he said.

Jagan further said the ethanol plant would a production capacity of two lakh litre. The plant would use broken rice and maize as raw material and this would help farmers sell their damaged paddy and broken rice for higher rate while the by-product produced by the company would serve as high-protein aqua and poultry feed. The company would adopt also zero liquid discharge methods thereby causing less pollution.

The Chief Minister assured the promoters that his government is just a phone call away to solve their problems, if any, and requested them to act as brand ambassadors of the State and bring in more industries.

At the request of the MLA Chanti Babu, the Chief Minister sanctioned Rs. 50 crore for the construction of Eluru Right Canal.

Home Minister Taneti Vanita, IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Roads and Buildings Minister Dadisetti Raja, BC Welfare Minister Ch. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna and several MPs, MLAs and MLCs participated on the occasion.

