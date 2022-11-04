Left Menu

G7 agree to coordinate help for Ukraine's energy sector

G7 agree to coordinate help for Ukraine's energy sector

The Group of Seven wealthiest democracies agreed to coordinate their support for repairing, restoring and defending Ukraine's critical energy and water infrastructure, G7 foreign ministers said on Friday at the end of a two day-meeting in Germany.

"We will stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the G7 said in a statement after the meeting of its top diplomats in the town of Muenster, adding that G7 countries were committed to helping Ukraine over the upcoming winter.

