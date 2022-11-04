U.N. chief urges North Korea to resume denuclearization talks
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned North Korea's recent missile launches, urging Pyongyang to "immediately desist from taking any further provocative action" and take immediate steps to resume talks aimed at the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a U.N. spokesman said.
Guterres also "asks all parties concerned to come together and to foster an environment that is conducive to dialogue," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
