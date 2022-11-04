Left Menu

Ukraine has enough gas for winter, prime minister says

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Shmyhal said Ukraine now had 14.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in its underground storages. "Taking into account expected deliveries from abroad, this amount is sufficient for the heating season," Shmyhal said, referring to the October-April period when Ukraine switches on centrally supplied heating in homes.

Ukraine has sufficient gas supplies for this winter when planned imports are taken into account, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday, as the country prepares for further Russian strikes targeting its energy systems. Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Shmyhal said Ukraine now had 14.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas in its underground storages.

"Taking into account expected deliveries from abroad, this amount is sufficient for the heating season," Shmyhal said, referring to the October-April period when Ukraine switches on centrally supplied heating in homes. Ukraine faces a perilous winter as Russia fires missiles and loitering munitions at its power, water and heating infrastructure.

Winters in Ukraine are usually very cold, with temperatures often plunging well below zero Celsius.

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

