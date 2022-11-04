Left Menu

Delhi murder: It took 12 years for him to fall into police net

Anwar was absconding in a murder case since 2010 and later declared a proclaimed offender in 2011.

04-11-2022
A 33-year-old murder accused has been arrested after 12 years on the run in Delhi, the police said here on Friday. Anwar Hussain, a resident of Mangolpuri, has been arrested by anti-gang squad from West Vinod Nagar in Mandawali after a tip-off, Special Commissioner of Police Crime Branch Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

He was absconding in a murder case since 2010 and was declared a proclaimed offender a year later. Anwar along with his maternal uncle namely Hussain and Arif and Mukesh Bhatt, killed one Rohit in the area of Mangolpuri police station in 2010. Anwar fled the spot and was evading arrest since then.

Anwar disclosed that just after committing the murder, he left Delhi and shifted to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh at his aunt's house and worked there as a helper in a transport agency. After five years, he came back to Delhi and started working in an electronics showroom in West Vinod Nagar, Delhi and used to live alone in that area. (ANI)

