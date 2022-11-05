Biden says Twitter spews lies across the world
Reuters | Rosemont | Updated: 05-11-2022 07:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 07:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Elon Musk had purchased a social media platform in Twitter that spews lies across the world.
"And now what are we all worried about: Elon Musk goes out and buys an outfit that sends - that spews lies all across the world… There’s no editors anymore in America. There’s no editors. How do we expect kids to be able to understand what is at stake?“
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Elon Musk plans to cut 75% of Twitter workforce: Report
Elon Musk to lay off 75 per cent of staff if he takes over Twitter?
American B-1B bombers land in Guam to 'deter adversaries' and reassure allies
FEATURE-Americans on alert as noisy data centers near their neighborhoods
Report: Elon Musk plans to cut 75 per cent of Twitter workforce