UP: Two dead after drunk goons open fire in Banda

Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries after miscreants opened fire in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, said officials on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 11:18 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed while two others sustained injuries after miscreants opened fire in Banda, Uttar Pradesh, said officials on Saturday. As per reports, the incident happened when these miscreants in an inebriated state were trying to harass a woman in the area.

"The incident occurred in the Baberu Kotwali area, where some goons who drank, forcibly entered the house of a person named Hariram and tried to harass his wife. After the family members tried to stop the goons, they opened fire leaving two people dead and two injured," said police. The deceased have been identified as Sharda Yadav (42 years) and Chota Yadav (52 years).

The injured have been identified as Avdhesh Yadav (22 years) and Karan Yadav (25 years). They were admitted to the hospital and were later referred to the District Hospital because of their critical condition. The police informed that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

