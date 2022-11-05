Left Menu

EC announces dates for by-polls for Parliamentary, Assembly constituencies in 5 states

The polling for the by-polls will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 12:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates of by-elections for the vacant Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in five states. The polling for the by-polls will take place on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8, coinciding with the result dates of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

According to a notification by the ECI, Parliamentary Constituency Mainpuri will be going to the polls after the demise of Samajwadi Party veteran and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav on October 10. By-elections will also be held in Odisha's Padampur, Rajasthan's Sardarshahar, Bihar's Kurhani, Chhattisgarh's Bhanupratappur(ST) and Uttar Pradesh's Rampur from where Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan was disqualified after a court sentenced him to three years in jail in a hate speech case last month.

The last date for filing nominations is November 17, while the date of scrutiny for nominations is November 18. The candidates will be able to withdraw their candidature till November 21. The date for polling is December 5 while the date for counting votes is December 8. (ANI)

