Owner of Uttar Pradesh hospital where patient died after 'juice' transfusion arrested

The owner of the private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, which allegedly transfused fruit juice instead of blood platelets t a patient last month has been arrested, police said on Saturday. The owner identified as Pappu Lal Sahu was arrested near his Global Hospital.

"Pappu Lal Sahu, the owner of Global Hospital, was arrested after a dengue patient admitted to the hospital died after he was allegedly transfused fruit juice instead of blood platelets last month," the police said on Friday. Earlier on October 29, the registration of Global Hospital and Trauma Center was cancelled on the basis of the recommendation given by the inquiry committee after physical verification of the hospital, Prayagraj Chief Medical Officer had informed.

The committee arrived at a decision after going through the inspection/examination of the records received from the hospital administration, added the Chief Medical Officer. On October 21, a private hospital in Prayagraj was sealed for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient who later died CMO ordered a probe after the patient died.

In the probe, some irregularities were found. It has been sealed till probe is completed, Additional CMO had said. Prayagraj Development Authority had issued a notice to the Global Hospital to vacate the building by October 28.

The civic authority had termed the building as "illegally constructed". Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak had assured strict action against the hospital if they are found guilty. He said that the platelets packet has been sent for testing.

"Taking cognizance of the viral video of Jhalwa-based Global Hospital offering 'Mausambi' juice to a dengue patient in place of platelets in the district Prayagraj, the hospital has been immediately sealed and the platelets packet has been sent for testing. If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital," Pathak had tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

