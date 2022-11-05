Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Instagram's timely alert to cyber police helps save minor girl's life in Satna

The minor girl had uploaded two videos on Instagram before attempting suicide. Following which, the state cyber police received an alert message from the Instagram office in the US.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 16:24 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Instagram's timely alert to cyber police helps save minor girl's life in Satna
State Cyber Superintendent of Police (SP) Vaibhav Shrivastava (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh cyber police and local police saved a minor girl from committing suicide in Satna district, an official said. The minor girl had uploaded two videos on Instagram before attempting suicide. Following which, the state cyber police received an alert message from the Instagram office in the US.

State Cyber Superintendent of Police (SP) Vaibhav Shrivastava said, "We received an alert from Instagram that one of their users from the state had suffered a body injury on November 3 around 5 pm. Some information was sent to us by Instagram office in USA through the mail. We analysed the information and pinpointed the location so that we can reach the girl who uploaded the video." "Our entire technical team from Bhopal and Indore worked on it. After an effort of one hour, we traced the location of the girl. We find that she is a resident of the Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. We informed the Satna Police about this and finally, the police were successful in saving the life of the girl," Shrivastava added.

"The girl had uploaded two videos, in one video a packet of poison was kept near her and she was behaving as if she was drunk. In the second video, it looked like she cut a vein of her hand. The girl had taken this step due to emotional impulse," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022