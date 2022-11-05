Left Menu

Maha: Elderly man mauled to death by tiger in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:05 IST
Maha: Elderly man mauled to death by tiger in Chandrapur
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 75-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in the forest of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday, a forest official said.

The incident took place in north forest range of Bramhapuri division, some 128 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

Jagan Panse, a resident of Lakhapur village, had ventured into the forest to collect firewood on Friday and failed to return home, he said.

Panse's body was found in the forest this morning. The body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

An initial compensation of Rs 20,000 has been given to the family of the deceased man, he added.

According to officials, two persons were killed in man-animal conflicts in the area in the last one month.

A woman was killed by a tiger in Torgaon (Buj) village under North Bramhapuri Forest Range on Thursday, they said.

This is the fourth incident of man-animal conflict in two months. Villagers have urged the forest department to take effective measures to prevent such attacks, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

