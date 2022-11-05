Left Menu

Cyrus Mistry death: Police file case against co-passenger driving during accident

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 19:04 IST
Former Tata Sons chairman (late) Cyrus Mistry (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Following the death of industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident near Mumbai, the Kasa police on Saturday registered a case against co-passenger Anahita Pandole who was driving during the accident. Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil said, "The case has been filed after police recorded her husband Darius Pandole's statement."

As per Palghar police, Anahita Pandole is still in the ICU, undergoing treatment. Kasa police filed a case u/s 304(A), 279, 336, 338 in the death case of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry.

Well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on September 4. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.

Apart from Mistry, another deceased has been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole. The driver of the car in which Cyrus Mistry was travelling lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider said Palghar Police then.

Mistry, who was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons, was ousted from the position in October 2016. He had taken over as the chairman in December 2012 after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

